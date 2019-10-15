Iran’s Roads Minister in Turkmenistan for High-Level Talks

Holding talks with Turkmen President and several bilateral meetings with the Ministers of Industry and Transport, and a speech at a joint trade conference are high on the agenda of the minister.

The delegation includes representatives of Oil, Energy and Foreign ministries as well as the Governor of North Khorasan Province and two members of the parliament.

Representatives from the Iranian Chamber of Commerce and the private sector are also accompanying Eslami during this visit.

The two sides had earlier agreed to expand the volume of their economic ties alongside bilateral political ties at a joint session of the Joint Economic Commission in Turkmenistan’s capital.