Iran’s Raisi due in Oman for talks on closer neighborly cooperation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to make an official visit to neighboring Oman early next week for talks with the Sultanate’s top authorities on issues of bilateral interest, mainly economic cooperation.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Raisi will travel to the Omani capital, Muscat, on Monday at the official invitation of King Haitham bin Tarik Al Said for talks on the enhancement of neighborly ties in the fields of economy, politics, and culture.

During his one-day trip, Iran and Oman are scheduled to sign a number of agreements for cooperation in different spheres.

Raisi is also slated to meet with Iranian expatriates in Oman and the Arab kingdom’s businessmen.

This will be the first visit by an Iranian president to Oman since the rise of King Haitham to the throne.

Last week, a delegation comprised of 50 Iranian businessmen and those active in the economic sector paid a visit to Oman to help set the stage for the promotion of economic relations and trade between the two Persian Gulf neighbors.

