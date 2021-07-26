Iran’s Railway Network Registered on UNESCO’s Cultural Heritage List

Iran’s national railway network has been registered on the global cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The railway known as the North-South Railraod was registered by the world body as Iran’s first industrial heritage structure and the 25th tangible cultural heritage structure.

As many as 22 cultural and historical structures as well as 2 natural sites from Iran had already been registered as tangible cultural heritage, and 16 elements as intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.

Moreover, a proposal to register Iran’s Uraman region as global cultural heritage is to be discussed at a meeting of the World Cultural Heritage committee on July 27, 2021.