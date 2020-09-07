Iran’s Public Culture Council Condemns Charlie Hebdo’s Insulting Cartoon

The Iranian Public Culture Council, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, has condemned the French magazine Charlie Hebdo for republishing cartoons insulting the Great Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

In a statement released on Sunday, secretariat of the Public Culture Council of Irancondemned the French satirical magazine’s move to insult Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by republishing offensive cartoons.

The Iranian council also denounced the “bitter and heinous” action from a group of malicious ignorant ill-wishers in Sweden to burn copy of holy Quran, saying such insults reveal the extent of their hostility towards Islam.

The statement has also emphasized that such sacrilegious moves will not only not harm Islam and the holy character of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), but lays bare the frustration of enemies and their failure to engage in logical discourse.

The consequences of insulting the sanctities of 1.5 billion Muslims in the world will plague those who have masterminded, provoked and perpetrated such evil plot, it added.

The French satirical newspaper whose Paris offices were attacked in 2015 is reprinting the controversial caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

In an editorial last week accompanying the offensive caricatures, the paper said the drawings “belong to history, and history cannot be rewritten nor erased”.