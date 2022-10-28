Iran’s president congratulates Iraqi premier on election

In a Friday message, Raisi wished success for al-Sudani’s in forming new cabinet following Iraqi lawmakers’ vote for the politician to be the next premier of Iraq.

Iran’s president hoped for the new government of Iraq to take steps in line with the country’s progress.

He noted that a powerful, independent and flourished Iraq can play a positive and constructive role in enhancing security in the region.

As to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for political process in Iraq on the basis of Iraqi people’s intention, he stated that Tehran would spare no efforts in expanding brotherly ties with Baghdad.

He also expressed hope that the brotherly relationship will develop during the tenure of the new prime minister based on civilization, culture, and popular depth.