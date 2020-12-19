Iran’s President Congratulates Qatari Emir on National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Qatar’s National Day.

In his message, President Rouhani expressed hope the two sides will further boost mutual cooperation by tapping into the numerous potentialities and capabilities which exist.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate Your Excellency and the people of your country on the arrival of Qatar’s National Day,” read the message.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Emirate of Qatar have always enjoyed cordial and close relations,” said the president in his message.

“I am confident that in light of the will of both countries’ ranking authorities, this friendly relationship will continue in the future to serve the interests of the two nations,” part of the message read.

“I hope by utilizing the numerous existing potentialities and capabilities, we will see further promotion of mutual cooperation on all fronts,” said the president.

“I ask God Almighty to bestow health and success upon you, and prosperity and dignity upon the friendly and brotherly people of Qatar,” he said.