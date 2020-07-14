Iran’s President Calls for Further Cooperation with France

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and the French nation on the National Day of the Republic of France, calling for further cooperation between the two countries.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of France on July 14 the National Day of the Republic of France,” President Rouhani said in a Tuesday message to Macron.

In his message, President Rouhani highlighted the political and economic potentialities for expansion of cooperation between the two sides, and expressed hope that Tehran-Paris relations would further deepen through cooperation and coordination.

“I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of France prosperity and felicity,” he added.

On 14 July each year, France celebrates its national day, which is better known as the Bastille Day in English-speaking countries.

The French National Day is the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution, as well as the Fête de la Fédération which celebrated the unity of the French people on 14 July 1790.

Celebrations are held throughout France, one that has been reported as “the oldest and largest military parade in Europe” is held on 14 July on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in front of the President of the Republic, along with other French officials and foreign guests.