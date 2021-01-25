Iran’s Petrochemical Industry Reaching Self-Sufficiency

The Iranian petrochemical industry will reach self-sufficiency with the help of a local knowledge-based company.

The Sarv Oil and Natural Gas Industries Development Company and the Arian Methanol Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint cooperation to supply catalysts required in the process of producing synthesis gas at the Methanol Unit.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 25th International Oil, Natural Gas and Petrochemical Event.

“Catalysts are the beating hearts of petrochemical industries,” said Amir Hooman Karimi Vosoogh, the managing director of Sarv Oil and Natural Gas Industries Development Company.

“With holdings and petrochemical industries trusting Iranian-made products and procuring catalysts for a petrochemical complex from a knowledge-based company at very high prices, they will help boost and domestically develop this industry,” he added.

He said the Sarv company has a brilliant background when it comes to producing catalysts and has constantly produced catalysts for the country’s petrochemical, refinery and steel industries for years.