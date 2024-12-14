Iranian officials join ‘Two Degrees Less’ campaign amid cold spell

President Pezeshkian announced on Thursday through a video his participation in the campaign to lower heating by two degrees Celsius and invited the public to join the initiative, which has gained momentum.

Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq emphasized the need for public cooperation in fuel consumption reduction.

She highlighted that reducing heating by two degrees can significantly impact energy management.

Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani noted that reducing temperature by one degree can save 25 million cubic meters of gas in the country.

She encouraged everyone to join the campaign for a warmer and better winter.

Shina Ansari, Vice President and head of the Environmental Protection Organization, joined the campaign, emphasizing the collective effort to ensure stable gas supply, reduce air pollution, and prevent power outages.

Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad underscored the necessity of implementing restrictions on gas consumption in the domestic, commercial, and non-major industrial sectors due to increased household gas usage.

Deputy Minister of Petroleum Saeed Tavakoli also urged the public to lower their room temperatures.

The Iranian Meteorology Organization has warned of a dramatic temperature drop, predicting temperatures to plummet by 10 to 15 degrees Celsius in northern parts of the country and 8 to 12 degrees in southern and central areas over the next few days.

It is forecasted that the temperature in Tehran will drop to minus 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.