Iran’s parliamentary security chief: IAEA’s report deliberate act against natl. interests

Ebrahim Azizi, reacting to the report circulated ahead of the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, said that Grossi’s “hostile behavior and malicious actions can no longer be addressed with mere warnings.”

Azizi argued that the tone and content of the report fit into a broader Western political campaign.

“What we are witnessing today from Grossi and Western institutions is a coordinated and intentional effort against Iran’s national interests,” he said, warning that Europe and the United States “will not be able to achieve in Vienna what they failed to accomplish through political pressure in New York or during recent regional tensions.”

He stressed that the Islamic Republic “will neither remain silent nor passive” in the face of what Tehran views as one-sided demands and politicized pressure.

Referring to Iran’s earlier suspension of voluntary cooperation measures with the Agency, Azizi said Parliament will again adopt “firm and proportionate measures” in response to the “blatant political manipulation by the Agency and its Western backers.”

The comments come as the Associated Press reported that it had reviewed a confidential IAEA assessment stating the Agency has been unable to verify Iran’s stockpile of 60-percent enriched uranium since Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year.

According to AP, the report warns that the status of the accumulated material “requires urgent clarification.”