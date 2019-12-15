Iran’s New Envoy to Russia Meets President Rouhani

Kazem Jalali, Iran’s incoming ambassador to the Russian Federation, held a meeting with President Rouhani in Tehran on Sunday.

In the meeting, President Rouhani highlighted the good bilateral relations and the close regional and international cooperation between Iran and Russia, and wished the new ambassador success in his mission.

The president also stressed the need for efforts to present Iran’s capabilities and potential to the Russian investors as well as private and state-run sectors, and urged the new ambassador to try to expedite the implementation of the agreements between Tehran and Moscow and to enhance relations with the “friendly and neighboring” state of Russia in all fields.

For his part, Jalali gave a brief report on the latest status of relations between Iran and Russia in various areas, and reaffirmed his resolve to fulfill the duty to broaden the economic ties and promote inclusive cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.