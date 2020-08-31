Iran’s New COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 375,212 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 1,642 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest one-day record since May 13.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 109 patients since Sunday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 21,571.

So far, she added, 323,233 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,729 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,231,110 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.