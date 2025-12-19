Former Iranian nuclear chief proposes reframing Iran-US talks to break deadlock

In an interview with the Iranian news outlet Entekhab, Salehi suggested that instead of focusing on contentious issues such as Iran’s right to uranium enrichment, negotiations should be titled around a mutually acceptable principle: “Iran should not possess nuclear weapons.”

He argued that such a reframing would allow both sides to return to talks without political loss of face, as the principle is publicly endorsed by both Tehran and Washington.

Salehi said he believes technically feasible solutions exist that could satisfy both parties once negotiations resume.

He added that resolving the Iranian nuclear file would be the least costly and most manageable challenge for the US amid multiple global crises.

Commenting on broader geopolitics, Salehi said the US appears increasingly serious about ending the war in Ukraine, possibly to weaken ties between Russia and China.

He also warned that Venezuela, given its vast oil reserves, could become a strategic vulnerability for Washington if tensions escalate.

Salehi emphasized that amid crises in Ukraine, Gaza, Venezuela, and Iran, a pragmatic approach to diplomacy is essential to prevent further instability.