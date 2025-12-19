Red Crescent: 24 Iranian provinces affected by weather-related disasters

During this period, two children lost their lives, and a Red Crescent rescuer from was also killed while providing assistance to flood victims and saving the lives of fellow citizens in Jahrom, southern Iran.

A total of 151 Red Crescent branches were active across 225 operational sites.

In addition to relief efforts, 139 people affected by floods, snow, and blizzards were transferred to safe areas.

Eleven injured individuals were transferred to medical centers, while two others in East Azerbaijan and Fars provinces received outpatient treatment.

Meanwhile, 4,713 affected individuals received food supplies, and 13,224 people were provided with essential relief items.

Large parts of Iran have been hit by heavy rain and snow as well as a cold snap in recent days.