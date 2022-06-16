‘Iran’s natural gas exports witnessed 2-percent growth last year’

In a report on Thursday, IRNA said the country’s natural gas sales rose by 2 percent during the last Persian calendar year, which ended on March 20, compared to the previous year, despite the sanctions and a record gas consumption rate inside the country.

The report attributed the achievement to proper management by the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The exports, it said, did not hamper the distribution of natural gas among households and in the industrial sector, despite freezing temperatures in the winter, during which a record volume of 690 million cubic meters of gas was consumed.