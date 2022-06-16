Thursday, June 16, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEnergy

‘Iran’s natural gas exports witnessed 2-percent growth last year’

By IFP Editorial Staff
South Pars gas field

A report says Iran’s natural gas exports witnessed a 2-percent growth last year, despite the draconian sanctions imposed by the US on the Islamic Republic’s energy sector.

In a report on Thursday, IRNA said the country’s natural gas sales rose by 2 percent during the last Persian calendar year, which ended on March 20, compared to the previous year, despite the sanctions and a record gas consumption rate inside the country.

The report attributed the achievement to proper management by the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The exports, it said, did not hamper the distribution of natural gas among households and in the industrial sector, despite freezing temperatures in the winter, during which a record volume of 690 million cubic meters of gas was consumed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks