Saturday, March 2, 2024
type here...
Media WireEnergySelected

Iran gas production grew 2.5 times more than global average during ten-year period: Oil minister

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Gas

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has stated that the country’s natural gas production from 2012 to 2022 saw an average growth of 5.2 percent. He added that the figures show the production volume in Iran was more than 2.5 times the global average growth during this period.

Owji said the latest figures released by reliable international sources show, despite the illegal US sanctions, natural gas production in Iran has been on the rise since 2011, saying the bans have not been able to stop or reverse this trend.

The Iranian minister pointed out that despite all sanctions-related problems, the growing trend of gas production in Iran continued in the year 2023.

In other comments he referred to the recent sabotage against Iran’s gas industry, stating the terrorists’ plot to disrupt gas flow and to harm people was foiled, thanks to the vigilance or Iranian experts.

On Wednesday, February 14, two gas pipelines were hit in acts of sabotage in the provinces of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and Fars.Soon after the act of sabotage, the gas transmission pipelines were repaired and the energy flow resumed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks