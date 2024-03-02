Iran gas production grew 2.5 times more than global average during ten-year period: Oil minister

Owji said the latest figures released by reliable international sources show, despite the illegal US sanctions, natural gas production in Iran has been on the rise since 2011, saying the bans have not been able to stop or reverse this trend.

The Iranian minister pointed out that despite all sanctions-related problems, the growing trend of gas production in Iran continued in the year 2023.

In other comments he referred to the recent sabotage against Iran’s gas industry, stating the terrorists’ plot to disrupt gas flow and to harm people was foiled, thanks to the vigilance or Iranian experts.

On Wednesday, February 14, two gas pipelines were hit in acts of sabotage in the provinces of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and Fars.Soon after the act of sabotage, the gas transmission pipelines were repaired and the energy flow resumed.