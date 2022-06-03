Iran says capable of meeting large part of global needs for gas

He was speaking at the International Conference of Energy in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Oji said these reserves roughly equal 34 trillion cubic meters of gas.

Oji also said Iran is currently capable of producing 1 billion cubic meters of gas daily.

The Iranian oil minister then slammed anti-Iran sanctions. He said sanctions are a two-edged sword that will backfire on those that impose the bans on other countries.

Oji also said the governments that slap the sanctions mistakenly think they can stop Iran’s progress.

The minister added that the years-long oppressive sanctions have failed to stop the development of Iran’s oil and gas industries.