Iran’s Leader Pardons, Commutes Prison Terms of over 5,000 Inmates

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon thousands of prisoners on the occasion of Judiciary week and the birth anniversary of the eight Shiite Imam, Ali ibn Musa al-Reza (AS).

The Leader’s office reported on Saturday that on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) and the week of the Judiciary, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pardoned or commuted the sentence of five thousand one hundred and fifty-six convicts.

The sentences were issued by the general and revolution courts, the judiciary organization of the armed forces, and the governmental punishment branches.

The chief of Iran’s Judiciary Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution proposed amnesty or commutation and change of the sentences of these convicts whose amnesty cases were reviewed by the Amnesty Commission.

The proposal was accepted by Ayatollah Khamenei in line with paragraph 11 of Article 110 of Iran’s Constitution.