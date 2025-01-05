Syria’s FM arrives in Qatar in his 2nd foreign trip

Shaibani is accompanied by Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab during the visit, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Sunday’s visit marks the first official visit to Qatar by officials of Syria’s new administration since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government last month to explore opportunities of cooperation between the two countries, SANA added.

Following his first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia, Shaibani unveiled on Friday his intention to visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan.

Qatar was one of the first countries to express support for Damascus after Assad’s ouster.

On Saturday, Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi discussed with Shaibani ways to enhance cooperation between Doha and Damascus during a phone call, according to Qatari authorities.

Khulaifi visited Damascus on Dec. 23, where he met with the leader of Syria’s new administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to discuss ways to strengthen relations and support Syria’s future.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after armed groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8.