Israel eyes Gaza aid cuts as Trump gets ready to take office: Report

Israel’s Channel 12 reported current aid levels may be reduced in the coming weeks following Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

An unnamed Israeli “political source” told the network: “We doubt the amount of aid currently allowed into Gaza will remain the same under Trump’s administration. If such a decision is made to reduce aid, it will be coordinated with the new US administration.”

Continuing aid deliveries would help Hamas maintain its hold over Gaza, the source added.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced in late December it is currently able to deliver only about one-third of the food required to aid hungry Palestinians in Gaza, as Israel prevents humanitarian missions from reaching the blockaded territory.

The WFP in a social media post said that the agency was only able to bring in roughly one-third of the food it needs to support hungry Palestinians in the besieged Strip.

The agency further called for safe and sustained access to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza.

This comes as essential humanitarian entering Gaza dropped to its lowest levels in a year in November, despite experts warning that famine is likely imminent.

The WFP gain emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) snapshot projects that over 1.95 million people in Gaza will face acute food insecurity over the coming months.