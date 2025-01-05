Zelensky claims heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Kursk

“In battles yesterday and today near a single village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops,” Zelensky said, citing information from Ukraine’s top commander.

He added that “this is significant”.

While Zelensky did not share further details, a battalion typically consists of several hundred troops.

In late 2024, Zelensky also called on China to use its influence over North Korea to prevent the deployment of North Korean soldiers to the front line.

“The Korean people should not lose their people in battles in Europe. And this can be influenced, in particular, by Korea’s neighbors, in particular, China. If China is sincere in its statements that the war should not expand, appropriate influence on Pyongyang is necessary,” Zelensky said.

Reports have suggested that Russia had stationed approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region to assist in ousting Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine first began its surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast in early August. Ukrainian forces have been fighting to hold onto territory in the region ever since in hopes it can be used as a bargaining chip in future negotiations with Russia.