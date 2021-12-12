Iran’s Leader meets nurses, families of late medical staff caring for COVID patients

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has received a host of nurses and families of medical personnel who lost their lives to COVID-19 while treating and caring for patients inflicted with the deadly virus.

The meeting was held to coincide with the anniversary of the birthday of Hazrat Zeinab, a sister of Imam Hussein the third Shia Imam, which is designated as Nurse’s Day in Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei appreciated the services rendered by nurses caring for coronavirus patients.

The Leader said nurses were working extra hours and took fewer leaves during the coronavirus pandemic to help patients.

“The coronavirus issue showed that we will suffer at sensitive junctures if the nurses’ community is not reinforced,” said the Leader.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei urged officials to give people true accounts of the realities in society, the history of the 1979 Islamic Revolution of Iran, the eight-year Iraqi imposed war on Iran in the 1980s and various events which have unfolded over the past 42 years since the Revolution.

“If this is not done, which has actually not been done on numerous occasions, the enemy will instill its own distorted and false account into the public opinion and create the impression that the oppressor was the oppressed, and vice versa, hence justifying its ongoing cruel actions,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said “Hazrat Zeinab showed to the whole world the greatness of women’s spiritual and rational power as well as their lofty status.”

“One point is that a woman can be a vast ocean of patience and tolerance,” said the Leader.

“Another point is that a woman can be a towering peak of wisdom and prudence,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader then touched upon the values of working as a nurse.

“The key point of these values is helping people in need, that is ‘patients,’ who need nurses’ attention and assistance in all their affairs,” the Leader explained.