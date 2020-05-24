Iran’s Leader Grants Clemency to 3,721 Inmates on Eid al-Fitr

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, has pardoned or commuted prison terms of 3,721 convicts found guilty by various Iranian courts.

The pardon was granted at the request of the country’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important Islamic festivals.

Several political prisoners, including a number of university students, the workers of Haft-Tappeh factory, and those arrested on the International Labour Day protests are among the inmates who were granted clemency.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to all types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery and embezzlement.

Eid al-Fitr, also called the Feast of Breaking the Fast, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The religious festival is a day that Muslims are not permitted to fast on that specific day.

The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan. The day of Eid, therefore, falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal.