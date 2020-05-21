Iran’s Leader: Abolishment of Israel Not Equal to Abolishment of Jews

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says elimination of the Zionist regime of Israel does not translate into the abolishment of the Jewish people, but entails the eviction of aliens and thugs like Netanyahu.

The Persian-language Twitter account of Ayatollah Khamenei sent a post on Wednesday ahead of the International Quds Day, reiterating that the Islamic Republic has nothing to do with the Jewish people.

“The abolishment of the Israeli government does not mean the abolishment Jews. We have nothing to do with the Jewish people,” the Leader said in the post.

Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews. It means abolishing the imposed regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like Netanyahu. This is “Eliminating Israel” & it will happen.#FlyTheFlag — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 20, 2020

“The abolishment of Israel means that the Muslim, Christian and Jewish people of Palestine should be able to choose their government themselves and oust the foreigners and ruffians, like Netanyahu,” read the message.

“The abolishment of Israel means this, and this will surely happen,” said the tweet.

The message included an excerpt of a speech that Ayatollah Khamenei had delivered on November 15, 2019, in a gathering of the heads of government branches, a group of government officials, ambassadors of Islamic countries and participants in the International Conference on Islamic Unity in Tehran.