Iran’s Kordestan declares two days of public mourning after deaths of environmental volunteers

In an official statement released Monday, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Hamid Moradi, Chiako Yousefi-Nejad, and Khabat Amini, who died during fire suppression efforts.

He extended condolences to the victims’ families and the people of Kordestan, calling the loss a profound tragedy for the province and the entire country.

“These devoted individuals made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of nature and natural resources. They were true symbols of responsibility, commitment, and love for the homeland,” the message read.

“Their names and memories will remain eternal in the history of Kordestan and in the hearts of all nature lovers.”