Iran’s knowledge-based companies to attend Gitex Dubai

20 knowledge-based Iranian companies active in the fields of information technology and communications will be sent to the GITEX Future Stars 2021 event with the support of the country’s Innovation and Prosperity Fund.

GITEX Dubai is the largest and most prestigious IT exhibition in the Middle East. The event takes place every year in the fall and brings together experts of this field. The exhibition will run from 16 to 17 October.

“Artificial Intelligence”, “Big Data Management and Utilization Technologies”, “Cloud-Related Solutions”, “Network and Cyber Security”, “Blockchain Technologies”, Financial Solutions, etc.” will be the main themes of the exhibition.

Following the initial call by the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, the registered companies participated in training and empowerment courses that were held in order for them to participate in the fair. After successful participation in these practical courses, knowledge-based companies took part in judging sessions with the presence of prominent professors of the Iranian innovation and technology ecosystem, and the companies to attend this outstanding international event were finally selected. The Innovation and Prosperity Fund says, in order to develop the market of knowledge-based companies, the fund has plans to support their presence in prestigious domestic and foreign exhibitions.