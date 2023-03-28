Iran’s Kish Island: Pearl of Persian Gulf

Besides being an attraction for both Iranian and foreign tourists, Kish Island, often called the Pearl of the Persian Gulf, is a free trade zone.
More in pictures:
1 of 3
During New Year holidays, tens of thousands of Iranians are visiting Kish Island, a beautiful tourist resort that sits off the country’s southern coast in the Persian Gulf.
Besides being an attraction for both Iranian and foreign tourists, Kish Island, often called the Pearl of the Persian Gulf, is a free trade zone.
More in pictures: