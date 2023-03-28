Tuesday, March 28, 2023
TourismIFP Exclusive

Iran’s Kish Island: Pearl of Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff

During New Year holidays, tens of thousands of Iranians are visiting Kish Island, a beautiful tourist resort that sits off the country’s southern coast in the Persian Gulf.

Besides being an attraction for both Iranian and foreign tourists, Kish Island, often called the Pearl of the Persian Gulf, is a free trade zone.
