Iran’s Keyhan daily defends Russia’s stance in Vienna talks

In an editorial, Keyhan said “domestic Americophiles” shift the blame for the stalemate in the Vienna talks onto Russia at a time when the US is refusing to give Tehran a credible guarantee that it will respect the rights of the Islamic Republic.

Keyhan said the pretenders to reforms keep ignoring the US’s continued violations of its commitments under the JCPOA and portray Russia as the main obstacle.

This situation, Keyhan added, is another tell that the so-called reformists act as lackeys of the US.

The daily added that those who beautify the US are maneuvering around Russophobia.

Keyhan ran the editorial after Shargh newspaper accused Russia of hampering the Vienna talks.

Shargh also criticized the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi for clearing Russia of any blame for the impasse in the Vienna negotiations.

The Raisi administration says the US is to blame for the pause because it refuses to respect Iran’s red lines and has made excessive demands of Tehran.