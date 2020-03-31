Iran’s IRGC Strongly Warns Enemies against Making Any Mistake

The statement was issued to mark the historical referendum in 1979 during which the Iranian nation unanimously voted for the Islamic Republic establishment during a nationwide plebiscite.

The IRGC warned in this statement that the smallest mistake by the vicious and adventurous enemies at any point against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be their latest mistake.

“The decisive responses of the Islamic Revolution Front will be unbelievable and will not even give the enemies the opportunity to express regret.”

In part of this statement the IRGC has said that 41 years after the victory of the revolution in spite of the evil schemes of arrogance to contain, restrain and dismantle this revolution, the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation have continued their evolution towards the new Islamic civilisation during the past four decades.

“The spirit, thought and discourse of this great miracle (the Islamic Republic) have transformed the lines of contact and influence of Iran, even beyond the strategic West Asia region, and turned it into the nightmare of American leaders, the Zionist regime, and their wicked allies,” reads the statement.

In another part of the statement, the IRGC has stressed that the discourse of the Islamic Republic of Iran has influenced the geography of humanity and has marginalised the arrogant front, especially the dictatorial, terrorist regime of the United States in the world’s strategic developments.

Farvardin 12 known as the Islamic Republic Day is registered as the anniversary of the 1979 establishment of the Islamic Republic. Two months after victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the new government held the Iranian Islamic Republic referendum proposing to change the Pahlavi dynasty into an Islamic Republic. On Farvardin 12, the referendum results were announced, with 98.2 percent of the Iranians voting for an Islamic Republic.