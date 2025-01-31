Iran commemorates 46th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

The event marked the beginning of the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations, commemorating the Revolution’s victory in 1979.

Celebrating the day, motorcycle parades were held in the capital Tehran and other cities across the country.

The ceremonies also featured various cultural and social programs nationwide, including youth festivals, sports competitions, and tributes to historical figures.

Events such as the national youth celebration in Tabriz, the commemoration of the Urumia uprising, and the symbolic raising of the Iranian flag in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province were held to honor the Revolution’s legacy.

An international cinematic event, 43rd Fajr Film Festival, also kicked off on Thursday in Tehran, marking the Islamic Revoltion.

Hamid Reza Hajibabaei, Deputy Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, addressed the gathering at Behesht-e Zahra, emphasizing Iran’s resilience and its role in “promoting justice and resistance globally.”

He criticized the US for its history of aggression, citing the 1988 downing of an Iranian passenger plane, the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani in 2020, and the imposition of an eight-year war on Iran in the 1980s.

Hajibabaei asserted that Iran has never sought conflict but has consistently defended its sovereignty against external pressures.

The Islamic Revolution, led by Imam Khomeini, was fueled by anti-imperialist sentiments due to former Iranian monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s reliance on Western powers, particularly the US.

The revolution ended 2,500 years of monarchical rule in Iran, establishing a republic grounded in Islamic values.