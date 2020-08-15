Iran’s IRGC Condemns Israel-UAE Deal as ‘Historic Folly’

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has categorically condemned the agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Israeli regime to normalize their bilateral relations.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC dismissed the deal as a “strategic mistake, a historic folly and a poison-tainted stab in the body of the Islamic community.”

“This action will not only not serve the interests of the Zionist regime [of Israel], but will also … result in a dangerous future awaiting the US and supporters of the agreement,” read the statement.

“The ignominious deal to normalize relations between the UAE and the fabricated Zionist state, which has come to light after being engineered and led by the terrorist and anti-human US government, is one of the biggest historic betrayals against the Quds cause,” the statement read.

“This act of betrayal follows several objectives, namely legitimizing the fabricated Zionist regime [of Israel], undermining the Palestinian resistance front, consigning the issue of Quds and Palestine to oblivion, laying the groundwork for the implementation of the ‘Deal of the Century’ and the ‘New Middle East’ plans, and setting the stage for generalizing the relationship between the Arab world and Zionist occupiers,” said the statement.

“It is a diabolical move doomed to fail, and not only will it not have any achievements for the triangle of the US, the Zionist regime and the Al Saud dynasty, but will, in a reverse equation, give fresh impetus to the trend of the annihilation of the child-killing Zionist regime and the restoration of Palestinians’ legitimate rights,” read the statement, adding that the deal will trigger the Muslim world’s hatred of UAE leaders.