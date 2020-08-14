Iran Condemns UAE’s ‘Stupid’ Move to Establish Ties with Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly condemned the normalization of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, describing it as a stab in the back of Muslim world.

In a statement released on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and the Zionist regime, describing it as a strategic stupid move made by Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which would undoubtedly strengthen the axis of resistance in the region.

The statement underlined that the oppressed people of Palestine and all free nations in the world will never forgive the normalization of ties with the usurping and criminal regime of Israel and aiding and abetting the regime’s crimes.

“Undoubtedly, the blood shed unjustly during seven decades of resistance for the liberation of the holy Palestinian territory and the first qibla of Muslims will haunt those betraying the cause of Palestine sooner or later,” it added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers Abu Dhabi’s shameful move to normalize relations with the fake, illegitimate and anti-humane Zionist regime as a dangerous measure, warns against any interference by the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf region’s equations, and declares that the Emirati government and the other governments siding with it must accept responsibility for all the consequences of this move,” the statement noted.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also expressed confidence that history will show how the strategic mistake made by the Zionist regime and the move by the UAE to unfairly stab the Palestinian people and the whole Muslims in the back would backfire, strengthen the axis of resistance, and maximize unity and solidarity against the Zionist regime and the regional reactionaries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has finally advised the rulers, who are inside glass palaces and claw at the faces of Palestinians and other oppressed people of the region like Yemenis, to wake up and not go the wrong way in realizing their friends and foes.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations.

The agreement came after a phone call between US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the de-facto ruler of the UAE.