Iran’s Imports of Covid Vaccines Top 100mn

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Red Crescent Society has delivered its 31st shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the Health Ministry, raising the total doses of jabs it imported to 100 million vaccines.

 The society’s director Karim Hemmati said the latest consignment consisted of six million doses of vaccines. He said his organization is ready to import any amount of vaccine the Health Ministry says is needed.

Hemmati added that Iran’s Red Crescent Society will continue to help to fight the coronavirus pandemic and continues its screening work at the borders, establishment of vaccination centers and cooperation with charity workers in this field. 

He said Iran is expected to inoculate 75 percent of the population against COVID-19, using both domestically-produced vaccines and imported jabs.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 81 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Iran so far. This includes over 30 million people have also received a second dose.

The pandemic has so far infected nearly six million Iranians and has taken the lives of 125,363 people.

The latest national infection number for 24 hours was on Monday during which over 7,500 new infections and 140 deaths were recorded.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here