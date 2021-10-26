Iran’s Imports of Covid Vaccines Top 100mn

Iran’s Red Crescent Society has delivered its 31st shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the Health Ministry, raising the total doses of jabs it imported to 100 million vaccines.

The society’s director Karim Hemmati said the latest consignment consisted of six million doses of vaccines. He said his organization is ready to import any amount of vaccine the Health Ministry says is needed.

Hemmati added that Iran’s Red Crescent Society will continue to help to fight the coronavirus pandemic and continues its screening work at the borders, establishment of vaccination centers and cooperation with charity workers in this field.

He said Iran is expected to inoculate 75 percent of the population against COVID-19, using both domestically-produced vaccines and imported jabs.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 81 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Iran so far. This includes over 30 million people have also received a second dose.

The pandemic has so far infected nearly six million Iranians and has taken the lives of 125,363 people.

The latest national infection number for 24 hours was on Monday during which over 7,500 new infections and 140 deaths were recorded.