Iran’s former FM Zarif hails Tehran access to BRICS

Zarif described the invitation of Tehran to become a full member of the group as a good development.

Zarif also said foreign policy should not be tied to internal differences in Iran.

Iran will join BRICS at the beginning of 2024.

Leaders of BRICS group invited six states – Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – to become new members of the bloc.

The invitation was made during BRICS summit in Johannesburg,

South Africa on Thursday.

BRICS is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India. China and South Africa.