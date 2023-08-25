Friday, August 25, 2023
type here...
Foreign PolicyIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran’s former FM Zarif hails Tehran access to BRICS

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has welcomed the accession of the country to the world's group of emerging economies, BRICS.

Zarif described the invitation of Tehran to become a full member of the group as a good development.
Zarif also said foreign policy should not be tied to internal differences in Iran.

Iran will join BRICS at the beginning of 2024.
Leaders of BRICS group invited six states – Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – to become new members of the bloc.

The invitation was made during BRICS summit in Johannesburg,

South Africa on Thursday.
BRICS is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India. China and South Africa.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks