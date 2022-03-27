“Iran’s foreign trade hit 162mn tons last year”

Moghaddasi also said Iran exported 122 million tons of products worth $48 billion to different parts of the world, $14 billion up compared to 1399.

The head of Iran’s Customs Organization added that the first top five countries who sold goods to Iran in the year 1400 were the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, Germany and Russia.

According to Moghaddasi, the main destinations of Iranian products were China, Iraq, Turkey, the UAE and Afghanistan.

Iran’s trade and economic indices have shown an upward trend in recent months. Iranian government officials have hailed this as a great achievement given that the country is under unprecedented sanctions by the US.