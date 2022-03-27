Sunday, March 27, 2022
type here...
BusinessEconomyIFP Exclusive

“Iran’s foreign trade hit 162mn tons last year”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s foreign trade hit 162mn tons last year
The head of Iran’s Customs Organization has said Iran’s non-oil trade with foreign countries hit a record of 162 million tons ($100 billion) in the Persian year 1400. Alireza Moghaddasi said the figure represented a 38 percent increase compared to the year 1399.

Moghaddasi also said Iran exported 122 million tons of products worth $48 billion to different parts of the world, $14 billion up compared to 1399.

The head of Iran’s Customs Organization added that the first top five countries who sold goods to Iran in the year 1400 were the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, Germany and Russia.

According to Moghaddasi, the main destinations of Iranian products were China, Iraq, Turkey, the UAE and Afghanistan.

Iran’s trade and economic indices have shown an upward trend in recent months. Iranian government officials have hailed this as a great achievement given that the country is under unprecedented sanctions by the US.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks