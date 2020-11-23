Iran’s Foreign Minister to Attend 2020 Afghanistan Conference

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will take part in the virtual 2020 Afghanistan Conference in Geneva, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Khatibzadeh said on Monday the Geneva conferences for Afghanistan are held once in every four years with a focus on the commitment of world countries to establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan and its development.

66 countries and 32 international organizations are expected to attend this year’s conference, which will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The quadrennial ministerial pledging conference is co-hosted by Afghanistan, Finland, and the United Nations, and will take place on November 23 and 24.

The conference is an important opportunity for Afghanistan and the international community to commit to common objectives for promoting sustainable development, prosperity and peace in the country, according to UNAMA.