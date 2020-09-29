Iran’s Foreign Minister Pays Tribute to Late Emir of Kuwait

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed condolences over the death of Emir of Kuwait, praising the late leader for his moderate policies.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Zarif said he is saddened by the passing away of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait, who painted an image of moderation and equilibrium for Kuwait and the region.

Praying to God Almighty to have mercy on the late Emir’s soul, Foreign Minister Zarif wished the Kuwaiti people and government prosperity, security, stability and progress under a new Emir.

Known as the “Wise Man of the Region”, Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir died on Tuesday.

Born in 1929, Sheikh Sabah is widely regarded as the architect of modern Kuwait’s foreign policy.