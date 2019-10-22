Iran’s Foreign Minister Goes to Baku for NAM Meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijani to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).
Foreign Minister Zarif left Tehran for Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku on Tuesday evening to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement Member States.
The meeting is due to be held on Wednesday and Thursday, in advance of the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will be partaking in the 18th NAM Summit, slated for Friday in the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan.