Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran for Moscow.

The top Iranian diplomat departed for Moscow on Tuesday morning for talks with the Russian officials.

Zarif is accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had earlier announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Zarif would hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday.