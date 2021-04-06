Iran’s FM Zarif, Uzbek President Discuss Mutual Cooperation in Tashkent

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

During the meeting held on Monday afternoon, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Zarif elaborated on the latest developments of Iran-Uzbekistan bilateral relations in various political, economic, and cultural fields, and expressed Tehran’s interest in promoting its cooperation with Tashkent within the framework of extensive capacities available for mutual cooperation.

The Uzbek president, in turn, underlined the significance of bilateral relations, and highlighted the necessity of expanding mutual collaborations and holding the 14th meeting of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Commission in a shorter time span.

In addition to bilateral issues, the two sides also discussed the peace process in Afghanistan as well as Iran-Uzbekistan cooperation in international fields.