Iran’s FM slams Paris’ “meddlesome polices” in meeting with French counterpart

In a tweet, Amirabdollahian briefly listed the topics on the agenda of his meeting with Colonna on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Baghdad II Conference in Jordan.

During the session, the top diplomat said, “I described France’s intervention in the domestic affairs of Iran as unacceptable.”

“Mending France’s positions was discussed,” he added.

Tehran and Paris have been locked in a diplomatic dispute over the latter’s support for deadly anti-government protests and riots which have gripped Iran since mid-September over the death of a young woman in police custody.

French President Emmanuel Macron even went as far as receiving a US-based Iranian-American journalist who has been on Washington’s payroll for fanning the flames of violent riots inside Iran.

Iran summoned the chargé d’affaires of the French embassy over Paris’ “meddlesome stances.”

Amirabdollahian further said, “We agree that dialog and negotiations are a priority. The Islamic Republic of Iran stands firm and strong.”