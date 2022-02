The flag of Iran was raised by Tehran’s ambassador to Doha during a ceremony attended by many journalists.

Iran’s National Football Team, also known as Team Melli, won the ticket to the World Cup finals last Thursday after beating Iraq 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

On Tuesday, Iran also beat the UAE 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, further extending its winning streak in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.