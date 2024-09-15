Media WireFeatured NewsSport

Iran secures runner-up at Asian Wushu championship with 15 medals

By IFP Media Wire

The Iranian Wushu team, grabbed 15 medals—7 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze—becoming the runners-up in the Asian Wushu Championship in China.

The 10th edition of the Asian Wushu Championship, which began on Thursday with the participation of 247 athletes from 23 countries in Macau, China, concluded on Sunday noon.

The Iranian national team, with these 15 medals, secured second place in the medal standings.

Ali Khorshidi, Mohammadreza Rigi, Mohammad Nasiri, Yasaman Bagherzadeh, Shahrbanoo Mansourian, and Zahra Kiani won gold medals in this competition.

The silver medals were earned by Amirhossein Hemmati, Sedigheh Daryaei, and Soheila Mansourian.

Reza Abdollahi, Mohammad Farhadi, Sogand Sinkayi, Helia Asadian, and the women’s Duelian team (Helia Asadian and Zahra Kiani) won bronze medals at the Asian Championship in Macau, China.

In this competition, China won first place, and after Iran, Malaysia ranked third.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks