Tehran Derby: Persepolis beat Esteghlal 1-0

In the match held in Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium, Persepolis had a better performance and created several opportunities but their players failed to net until the 90th minute when

substitute Saeid Mehri was brought down by Ramin Rezaeian in the penalty area, and Kanaani scored the only goal of the match from the spot.

Thanks to this win, Persepolis moved up to second place with 11 points out of five matches. Esteghlal remained tenth in the table with five points.

There have been 104 matches between the rivals with Persepolis coming out on top with 28 wins, while Esteghlal have 26. 50 matches have been drawn.

Following the lose, the chairman of Esteghlal FC’s Board of Directors threw the club’s full support behind manager Javad Nekoonam while many fans of the blue team blame him for the bad performance of their beloved club.

Before the Wednesday match, the players of Persepolis and Eateghlal observed a minute of silence in tribute to the victims of a mine accident in the eastern Iranian city of Tabas.