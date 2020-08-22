Iran’s Defence Minister Due in Russia to Attend Military Expo

Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami is to travel to Moscow at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Army general Sergey Shoygu.

The top Iranian military offical will be leading a defence-military delegation during his trip, which is slated to take place on August 22, 2020.

General Hatami is to sit down with his opposite number for talks and to visit Russia’s sixth international technical-military expo and forum known as ARMY-2020.

The 6th International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2020” will be held from 23 till 29 of August 2020 at Patriot Expo, Kubinka Air Base, and Alabino military training grounds.

International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2020” is organized and fully supported by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and combines the exhibition and dynamic demonstration of military equipment capabilities with extensive congress program and strong participation of international audience represented by foreign exhibitors, delegations and visitors.