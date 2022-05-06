‘Iran’s daily production at South Pars gas field to reach 14 mcm by year end’

Karim Zobeidi, the NIOC’s director of corporate planning, told IRNA that “efforts are being made to achieve the goal of producing 14 million cubic meters [of gas] on a daily basis at Phase 11 of the South Pars gas field” shared with Qatar by March 20, 2023, when the Persian year of 1401 comes to an end.

Zobeidi added that the NIOC is making efforts to lay the groundwork for “maximum production” at the South Pars gas field and complete the development projects at Phases 13, 22, 23 and 24, as well as the refinery at Phase 14.

The NIOC official also said work was underway in the country to fulfill the objective of producing 220,000 barrels of crude per day from the South Azadegan oil field, near the Iraqi border, by the end of this Persian calendar year.

By April, he added, Iran managed to increase oil production at various fields to 3.8 million barrels daily, despite the tough US sanctions designed to paralyze the country’s energy sector.