Iran’s Daily COVID-19 Fatalities Exceed 25,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says the novel coronavirus has killed 175 patients since Sunday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 25,015.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 436,319 patients have contracted the virus so far, including 3,521 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

So far, she added, 367,829 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,957 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,854,827 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Fars provinces, she added.