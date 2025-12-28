Iran facing ‘all-out war’, remains stronger than before 12-day aggression: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian made the remarks in an interview with the website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which was published on Saturday.

He warned Israel and the US against any fresh military attack, saying, “If they choose to confront us, they will naturally face a more decisive response.”

The United States joined the Israeli regime in its military aggression against the Islamic Republic in June and bombed three nuclear sites in violation of international law, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and the UN Charter.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia, forcing a ceasefire on the aggressors.

After the war, Britain, France, and Germany moved to invoke a snapback mechanism embedded in the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal to restore United Nations sanctions against Iran.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran is currently in a state of “all-out war” with the US, Israel, and Europe, as they do not want the country to stand on its feet.

This war is “worse, much more complex and difficult” than the Iraqi-imposed war in the 1980s, the president noted.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the US and Israel are exerting pressure on Iran and creating economic, cultural, political, and security problems for the country.

He cautioned that the enemies themselves have openly declared their intention to exploit potential domestic developments in Iran.

The president pointed out that the aggressors had believed that a military assault would lead to the collapse of the Islamic establishment.

“Their entire calculation was that if they launched an attack, people would pour into the streets, problems would arise, and the livelihood of the people would be disrupted.”

Pezeshkian stressed the importance of reinforcing national unity so that the enemies will completely lose hope of ever wanting to attack Iran and interfere in its internal affairs.

He added Iran has greatly improved its relations with neighboring countries and the Persian Gulf littoral states in several areas, including cultural, scientific, and economic fields.

The president also praised enhanced ties with China, Russia, and the Caspian Sea states and said, “Despite all problems, the path of our international relations is developing.”

The Iranian president further stated that corridors are now a priority for his administration.

“We have allocated the necessary resources for the North–South and East–West routes, and next year we will move forward at a much faster pace — both in terms of building roads, trains, and railways, and in terms of wagons, diesel engines, and the equipment that must be available,” Pezeshkian explained.

He emphasized that his administration is taking all those measures to resolve the country’s problems.