Iran’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Rise to Monthly Record

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has reported 2,751 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day number of cases since June 7, raising the total number of cases to 314,786.

In her Tuesday press briefing, Sima-Sadat Lari said 212 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 17,617.

The spokeswoman said 272,535 patients have so far recovered from the disease, or been discharged from hospital.

4,132 patients are also in critical conditions due to more severe infection, she added.

Lari noted that 2,560,374 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

As in previous days, she said, Tehran, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Alborz, Golestan, Kerman, Isfahan, Ardabil, North Khorasan, Semnan, Yazd, Gilan, and Markazi provinces are considered as “red zones”.

Fars, Ilam, Lorestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Hamadan, Qom, Qazvin, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, and Kohgiliyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces are also in “orange” state, the spokeswoman stated.