Iran’s COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 14,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 188 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 13,979.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,166 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 271,606.

The spokeswoman said 235,300 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,529 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She further stressed that so far 2,123,518 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

Lari said Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Zanjan, Golestan, Ilam, Bushehr, Kerman, Fars, and Mazandaran provinces are considered as “red zones”.

According to the spokeswoman, the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased in Khuzestan and Zanjan provinces thanks to people’s cooperation in observation of health protocols.